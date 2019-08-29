Home Cities Hyderabad

Youngster scoots with Hyderabad traffic police patrolling bike, caught

While the cops were on patrolling duty, they came to the police station.

Published: 29th August 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Madhu (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a strange incident, a youngster sped away with a patrolling bike of Chaderghat PS. However, police realised it immediately and with the help of the GPRS tracker fitted to the bike, it was traced by Rachakonda traffic teams at LB Nagar and handed over to Chaderghat police. The youth Kanaka Madhu was also arrested.

The Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that on a VHF set alert from Hyderabad city police, through Rachakonda control, night duty teams were alerted and informed of the offender moving with the patrolling vehicle.” As the vehicle was coming towards LB Nagar from Uppal, Saroornagar Inspector and LB Nagar traffic teams intercepted it and nabbed the youth,” said Mahesh Bhagwat. 

While the cops were on patrolling duty, they came to the police station. After reaching, they parked the bike, without removing the key. Meanwhile, Madhu who was passing by, noticed the key in the bike, took advantage and sped away with it. Minutes later, when the staff returned, their bike was missing. They realised that it was stolen and alerted their teams. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chaderghat PS Rachakonda traffic LB Nagar Chaderghat police
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp