Youngster scoots with Hyderabad traffic police patrolling bike, caught

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange incident, a youngster sped away with a patrolling bike of Chaderghat PS. However, police realised it immediately and with the help of the GPRS tracker fitted to the bike, it was traced by Rachakonda traffic teams at LB Nagar and handed over to Chaderghat police. The youth Kanaka Madhu was also arrested.

The Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that on a VHF set alert from Hyderabad city police, through Rachakonda control, night duty teams were alerted and informed of the offender moving with the patrolling vehicle.” As the vehicle was coming towards LB Nagar from Uppal, Saroornagar Inspector and LB Nagar traffic teams intercepted it and nabbed the youth,” said Mahesh Bhagwat.

While the cops were on patrolling duty, they came to the police station. After reaching, they parked the bike, without removing the key. Meanwhile, Madhu who was passing by, noticed the key in the bike, took advantage and sped away with it. Minutes later, when the staff returned, their bike was missing. They realised that it was stolen and alerted their teams.