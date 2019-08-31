Home Cities Hyderabad

Snack fest this weekend in Hyderabad

Commuters thronged the stalls featuring savouries from different regions of the country.

Published: 31st August 2019

Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy inaugrated the three-day International Snacks Festival(Photo |EPS)

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who doesn’t love snacks? Metro commuters are in for a pleasant surprise this weekend, as the three-day International Snacks Festival commenced on Friday. The event is being showcased at four metro stations – Ameerpet, Uppal, Hitec City and MGBS Imlibun. Burra Venkatesham IAS, and Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy inaugurated the festival at Ameerpet metro station on Friday. 

Commuters thronged the stalls featuring savouries from different regions of the country. Some of them included  kachori sabji and dal pitha from Bihar, pani puri  from West Bengal, balushahi and spl. lassi from Punjab, samosa and gulab jamun from Agra, ragda pattice and raj kachori from Gujarat, bhakarwadi and ajwain papdi from Maharashtra, beetroot halwa from Telangana, among others.

However, at Ameerpet metro station, only Indian communities in five to six stalls were seen showcasing their delicacies, with no participation from expats/foreign students. Hope we get to check out the international offerings as well over these two days.

 

