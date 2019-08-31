Woman asked to remove hijab by posh Hyderabad pub, 'no' for kurtis, sarees as well

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a rude shock for a city resident when she was asked by the staff of a popular bar and eatery in Jubilee Hills to remove her hijab, reasoning that it was not in accordance with the dress code of the pub.

This unpleasant incident has also brought up the issue of unusual rules set by such outlets without taking religious or cultural sentiments into consideration.

Farzana (name changed to protect identity) along with, Begumpet resident Kunal Pandey and another female friend, visited Air Live, a posh pub-cum-live performance space at Jubilee Hills on Friday evening.

Speaking to this reporter, Pandey, who works with a private firm in the city, said, “We went and sat at the bar at first. After a while, a staff member approached me and asked me to inform my friend that she should go to the washroom and remove her hijab.”

Farzana speaking to Express, said, “I immediately knew what they were talking about. I wanted to leave immediately.” Pandey was infuriated by the demand and an altercation ensued between him and the employee.

Such was the situation that the staff was about to call the bouncers. However, another manager intervened and tried to pacify Pandey asking them to move to a seat which was not as visible a place like a bar. Humiliated by the incident, Farzana had by then left the venue with her other friend. “This is not the first time this has happened to me or my other hijabi friends. I think more than being angry, I am sad that people still adhere to these stereotypes,” Farzana said adding that she also has had deal with a lot of stares in places like this.

Confirming the incident, a manager at Air Live said, “The woman was wearing a hijab and as per our policy we do not allow such clothes. We have a Western dress code. Men cannot wear slippers. Women, apart from burkha or a hijab, also cannot wear a saree.”

Such rigid rules are not exclusive to Air Live. Several high profile bars in the city do not allow traditional clothes like saree, kurta, burqa or hijab, citing that one has to wear “casual Western clothes”. For instance, when Express contacted staff members at a pub, Club Rogue, Gachibowli, they categorically stated that women wearing burqa or a hijab will not be allowed. The same was the case for The Lal Street - Bar Exchange in Gachibowli and Karma Unplugged Bar in Banjara Hills.

However, there are a few pubs in the city that do not have such rules. Mikhail Wadhwani, manager of Repete Brewery and Kitchen said that they do not discriminate entry to people based on what they are wearing. “Burqa and hijab wear women are definitely allowed,” Wadhwani said. Officials of Hoppipolla and Tiki Shack also informed that they do not have such rules.