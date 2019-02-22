Sharjah in Spotlight!

Vijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Often in the shadow of big brother Dubai, the quiet Sharjah has grabbed global attention once again, beckoning the world to come see its splendour. As I checked into the gorgeous Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa, I could get an inkling of what was to come: opulence blended with fine taste, which reflected in the annual Sharjah Light Festival.

For the ninth consecutive year, Sharjah’s spectacular “Light Festival” transformed the famous landmarks in several locations of the emirate into dazzling displays: highlighting the emirate’s unique identity and its cultural heritage. Through spectacular laser shows and pyrotechnics created by an array of international artists, the magnificent displays were on for eleven days, presenting a total of 20 light shows (including the East Coast towns of Dibba, Khorfakkan and Kalba), symbolising the elements of Arab and Islamic culture that the emirate of Sharjah is famous for: in the fields of education, culture, science, environment and conservation, Islamic architecture, Arab civilisation and heritage, sports, music and astronomy, fields in which the Arabs have excelled since historic times. When stunning images projected onto their façades, the beautiful buildings turned into fairy tale settings showcasing Sharjah’s most fascinating angle to the world.

“Family and Culture” was the theme for this year’s festival, with many of the designs being inspired by local culture, stories and traditions, while some were based on more modern art and design. Science, creativity and heritage ruled in a display of lights, colours and music: video mapping and other modern technologies created dazzling three-dimensional designs at 17 different locations though Al Noor Mosque, Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront were major crowd pullers.

“Route of Culture” at ‘Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’ was a trip back to the trade relations between the old cultures around the world: opening roads and building bridges. The adventure starts in Ancient China, crosses India and Old Mesopotamia, on the way encountering dangerous glaciers, fertile oasis, graceful horses, lost pearls … it was a story on the walls.

In “Aquatic Visions” a show at ‘Municipality and Municipal Council – Al Hamriyah’, the patterns took elements of the wonders from Arabic literature; fishing nets; azulejos mosaics, and Arabian carpets that turned into marvellous aquatic visions. The activity of Al Hamriyah city is centred on its lagoon and harbour, the major influences on its culture.

The most prominent architectural aesthetics of the municipality building, which is a masterpiece landmark of the emirate, were highlighted. For the first time, live shows with fireworks were held daily on the waters of the ‘Khalid Lagoon’, where joyous families gathered to watch the dazzling skies together. These lights were a poetic tribute to the multiculturalism of Sharjah.

At “Palm Oasis – A Fireflies Forest”, it was like entering into an enchanted forest where the borders between dream and reality fade away: the trees of Palm Oasis (330 trees were lighted) covered with billions of fireflies – this installation attracted many families and friends, who gathered to watch and wonder at the magical forest.

This year, the “University City Hall” was the façade for a special show referring to myths and mysterious tales from East and West, illustrated with varied drawing techniques and computer animations. The American University of Sharjah wore a surreal look as the water bodies at the campus magnificently reflected the laser show on its facade. Families enjoyed night outs at “Buhairah Corniche Park” under beautifully decorated palm trees.

To the delight of spectators, the inaugural show featured unique creations with spectacular visual art paintings building on musical notes, using the latest advanced optical technology. Created by the French artist Laurent Langlois and titled ‘Transmission’, the show embodies the ancient Arab culture and cultural diversity in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Impressed by the decorum of Sharjah citizens, here I can recall a particular incident: when we reached a certain venue, the show was just over and the next one was scheduled after “Isha” prayers. It was heartening to see hundreds of people waiting patiently in the galleries, speaking softly and waiting tolerantly for more than 40 minutes. No sign of impatience anywhere, nor voices raised. Their discipline was quite inspiring! The Closing Ceremony on the “Al Mazaj Waterfront” with fireworks and pyrotechnics was simply mind-blowing! We watched in awe as the sky lit up with myriad dazzling colours; most remarkable fireworks were displayed even as the drama unfolded on water. The elegantly laid tables and scrumptious food added to the grandeur of the setting. The feast on the waterfront grounds competed with the visual feast in the Sharjah skies.

Fact file: www.visitsharjah.com

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)