Home Cities Hyderabad

Medical test turns ugly: Paralysed man to get Rs 10 lakh compensation

In a shocking incident, a man, whose bone marrow was being biopsied for cancer, was left partially paralysed after the test at NIMS hospital in city.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a man, whose bone marrow was being biopsied for cancer, was left partially paralysed after the test at NIMS hospital in the city. Reportedly, a needle was erroneously inserted into the bone marrow of the base of his spine and as a result, the right side of his body became paralysed. 

After he filed a complaint with a district consumer forum, it directed the doctors who performed the test and an insurance company to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation and Rs 15,000 as other expenses incurred. 
Amjad Ali Khan, a resident of Sanathnagar, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML), a progressive type of blood cancer at a private hospital and was soon referred to NIMS for undergoing bone marrow aspiration and bone marrow biopsy tests to ascertain the severity of his condition. 

Bone marrow biopsy requires a needle to be inserted into the final bone of the spinal cord. Unfortunately for Amjad, the test proved life-threatening.  After a bout of severe pain, Amjad was completely paralysed in the right leg. Later, he also claimed that a part of his left leg got affected. Until then, Amjad was the sole breadwinner for his family. He could no longer work in the private company he was previously employed in as he could not walk. 

During the perusal of facts, it was brought to light that a junior resident doctor had performed the highly precarious test. Though the doctors claimed that reasonable care was taken while undertaking the procedure, it clearly did not reflect in the test conducted. An electromyoneurography (EMNG) test to ascertain the velocity of nerves further proved the extent of damage caused due to the test. 

The president of the consumer forum Nimma Narayana observed, “Critical tests such as these must be conducted by experienced oncologists or haematologists. Here, a junior doctor, who is a student and not a qualified-enough doctor, performed the test.”

Based on the ‘Jacob Mathews versus State of Punjab Supreme Court’ case, the forum observed, “A person would entrust a professional to have requisite skill in the branch of practice. In the instant case, the doctor is only a student and not a qualified person.” The forum directed the hospital, doctors, and Oriental Insurance to jointly pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation and Rs 15,000 towards costs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paralysed Cancer Biopsy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp