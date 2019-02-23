Want bail? Donate Rs 1 lakh to families of Pulwama martyrs: Telangana HC 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first of its kind order, the High court of Telangana on Friday ordered the organizers of Sun Pariwar Group, to pay Rs 1 lakh to the Sainik Welfare Fund towards the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack at Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14.

The court laid this condition while granting bail to the organizers of Sun Pariwar group, who are accused of cheating 14,000 investors to the tune of over Rs 150 crores.

Earlier, a cheating case was registered against the group and its founders and others who were involved in the fraud were also arrested. The accused then obtained bail from court, with a condition that all the accused persons should appear before the investigating officials and cooperate with the investigation. But the accused failed to cooperate with the investigation, following which their bail was cancelled.

However, when the accused moved the High Court against the bail cancellation, Justice B Shivashankara Rao reviewed the orders and ordered that they be granted bail, but on the condition that they pay Rs 1 lakh towards Pulwama martyrs and directed them to appear before the investigators and cooperate with investigation.

NCC donates Rs 50 lakh to kin of jawans

NCC Limited, Hyderabad, has donated Rs 50 lakh to BharakeVeer corpus fund of the Ministry of Home Affairs to support the kin of the soldiers killed in the attack.