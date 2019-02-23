Home Cities Hyderabad

Without laws on reservation, women can’t get power: TRS leader K Kavitha

While rooting for more women in politics, Kavitha also attributed the much-criticized aspect of the recently constituted Cabinet

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP K Kavitha speaks at the Policy Conclave organised at ISB In Hyderabad on friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Male dominance, particularly in politics, is unlikely to end anytime soon, said Nizamabad MP and TRS leader K Kavitha, who has been fighting for the passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament. 

Speaking at ISB Policy Conclave Road, organised in the Indian School of Business on Friday, Kavitha said, “The struggle for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislature as well as a ministerial berth in the Cabinet will continue until there are political parties that are headed by women.” 

“And why just 33 per cent? We are half of the population and we should be given 50 per cent reservation. But for starters, it would be a good move. We have given 50 per cent reservation to women in local bodies and they are doing a wonderful job,” the MP said. 

While rooting for more women in politics, Kavitha also attributed the much-criticized aspect of the recently constituted Cabinet -- the absence of women -- to the fact that representation of women MLAs was poor in Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women in politics K Kavitha TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp