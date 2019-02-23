Without laws on reservation, women can’t get power: TRS leader K Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Male dominance, particularly in politics, is unlikely to end anytime soon, said Nizamabad MP and TRS leader K Kavitha, who has been fighting for the passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

Speaking at ISB Policy Conclave Road, organised in the Indian School of Business on Friday, Kavitha said, “The struggle for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislature as well as a ministerial berth in the Cabinet will continue until there are political parties that are headed by women.”

“And why just 33 per cent? We are half of the population and we should be given 50 per cent reservation. But for starters, it would be a good move. We have given 50 per cent reservation to women in local bodies and they are doing a wonderful job,” the MP said.

While rooting for more women in politics, Kavitha also attributed the much-criticized aspect of the recently constituted Cabinet -- the absence of women -- to the fact that representation of women MLAs was poor in Assembly.