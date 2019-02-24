Telugu actor Mohan Babu lodges ‘fake complaint’ at police station 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three tolas of gold and cash allegedly went missing from the residence of Tollywood actor Mohan Babu in Banjara Hills on Saturday. A complaint has been lodged with the police in this connection.

However, it was revealed that one Chanti, on behalf of Mohan Babu, lodged a false complaint with the police after a woman, who used to work at Mohan Babu’s residence, left the place and joined at another place.

As the woman suddenly left her job at the actor’s residence, one of the employees at the actor’s residence approached the police and registered a false complaint. In preliminary inquiries, it was revealed that Mohan Babu had helped the woman by providing Rs 1 lakh and three tolas gold for a marriage function. “After collecting the money, the woman stopped attending regular work.

When Mohan Babu’s personal staff asked the woman to attend her duties, she denied and joined at another place. Angry at the woman, they lodged a fake complaint with us,” the police said.