Home Cities Hyderabad

Facebook removing political parties’ ads for flouting its policies

That is because for ads related to politics or of national importance on the social media platform, the name of the person or the entity behind the ads has to be mentioned.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A large number of political advertisements put up by regional and national parties on Facebook have been/are regularly removed by the social media website for flouting its stringent policies on advertisements. 

An analysis of the recently-launched “Ad Library”, a publicly searchable database of advertisements that have appeared on Facebook, show that all advertisements related to Telangana Rashtra Samithi and uploaded by its official Facebook page were removed by Facebook after a point of time.

That is because for ads related to politics or of national importance on the social media platform, the name of the person or the entity behind the ads has to be mentioned. 

For instance, the justification Facebook provided for removing a TRS advertisement promoting its official Facebook page, went as: “This ad ran without a “Paid for by” label. After the ad started running, we determined that the ad was related to politics and issues of national importance and required the label. The ad was taken down.”

Last year, Facebook tightened its ad policy in a bid to prevent the recurrence of Russian interference it had observed during the 2016 United States elections, in which Donald Trump was elected president. Earlier in the month, officials from the company in India announced that users would now be able to see political ads with names under “published by” or “paid by”. 

However, it is important to note that by the time the advertisements are removed, they have already reached quite a number of netizens. For instance, a now-removed TRS advertisement, which started running on October 9, 2018, had made close to 2 lakh-5 lakh “impressions” before it was taken down. The money spent on it ranged between `50,000-1,00,000. 

The same has been happening for national parties like Indian National Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party; ads which are being run without a “paid for by” label are being removed by the social media giant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Ads Political parties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp