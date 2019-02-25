Home Cities Hyderabad

Passengers dissatisfied with RGIA, finds study

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has always been praised for its quick adaptation to latest technologies and its efficient use of green energy for running the airport.

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has always been praised for its quick adaptation to latest technologies and its efficient use of green energy for running the airport. However, a research conducted by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has claimed that the passengers, both international and domestic, were not satisfied by the facilities provided at the airport.

The passengers were reportedly dissatisfied with the check-in process and wi-fi facilities at the airport. Passengers have also noted that the waiting room did not comply with international standards.The study, titled ‘Flyer’s gratification towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)’, was published in the latest issue of Indian Journal of Marketing. 

It asserted that after tabling the responses from passengers it was clear that there has been a drastic fall in the likeness expressed by flyers towards the facilities provided by RGIA. However, the research also noted that several passengers were satisfied with the overall experience at the airport.
Answering to the question ‘Satisfied with the allowed check-in time?’, about 83 per cent of the respondents marked their demur over the procedure. 

“During survey, the passengers complained about the long waits while checking-in. The respondents said that the same would be unbearably tiring during weekends, as the footfall would be much higher. Considering the air traffic and a steep elevation in number of passengers that visit the airport, it is inevitable to find a better way to deal the issue,” observed A Arun Kumar, principal researcher and faculty of Osmania University.

‘Hassles due to ongoing expansion’
According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd  spokesperson, the hassles at check-in were due to the ongoing expansion of the airport and were well within limits

