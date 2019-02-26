Home Cities Hyderabad

54 Naya Qila farmers attempt mass suicide in Hyderabad Collectorate premises

Hyderabad Collectorate

Tension prevailed at Hyderabad collectorate on Monday as farmers got into an altercation with district authority during hearing | Express

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, 54 farmers attempted to commit mass suicide during the Prajavani programme on the premises of the Hyderabad District Collector’s Office by consuming pesticide. 
The then Andhra Pradesh government had acquired 52 acres of private land from 54 farmers in 1999 for establishing a golf course adjacent to  the Naya Qila of Golconda. The farmers were promised alternative lands in return for the lands acquired from them. 

However, for the last 20 years, they have been running government office to another demanding the land promised to them and they still have not been given their rightful compensation. This is despite the revenue authorities having identified alternative lands at Kanakamamidi village of Moinabad Mandal in Ranga Reddy district, to compensate the farmers who gave up their lands for the golf course.

Speaking at the Prajavani programme, the farmers accused Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) of not taking any action to resolve their plight. Later, the district collector called for an emergency meeting and assured action in two months.

Mohd Ilyas, one of the farmers whose land was acquired for the golf course, alleged, “Certain officials in the CCLA office are demanding bribes from us in return for the demarcated lands in Moinabad. They are justifying it by saying that we were being given ‘valuable lands’ as compensation.” 

He further noted, “For the past several years, we have been regularly approaching the district and land administration authorities. However, we have so far not received any favourable response from them. Our lands have been taken away from us and so have our livelihoods. We decided to take the extreme step of committing suicide as we are mentally and physically exhausted due to all this running around for nothing.” 

‘Alternative land identified, delay from CCLA’
A senior official from the Hyderabad district collectorate, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Alternative land has been identified by the Ranga Reddy district authorities but there has been a delay on behalf of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) office. We will bring the issue to the notice of CCLA.” 

