Lolli Sisters: Studio to Video

HYDERABAD: Picture this: Rural women near the water-tanker, wearing those comfy cotton sarees, fighting over who’s “binde” got there first... But doing it in hip hop style, sporting goggles! Tollywood playback singers, Uma Neha and Mohana Bhogaraju featured in the video Lolli Sisters which has been getting rave reviews by the musical fraternity. Put together by musician-filmmaker, Prudhvi Chandra, the music video is all things fun and more. “We went to the location in the morning and the shoot was done by evening!” quips Mohana, who you might recognise as the voice in hit songs like Manohari, Iraga Iraga and scores more.

Lights Camera Action!

Uma and Mohana both of whom are more accustomed to the recording studios that shoot locations were initially a little apprehensive of this new leap. But the team was a respite. “The entire team made us feel so comfortable at the set that it was just as fun shooting it as it was singing it,” says Uma. Mohana too had her inhibitions, “I have never really been on the camera like this before. We just winged it,” she says solemnly although she looks incredibly comfortable shelling out some hip hop swag in the video. Lolli Sisters is pretty much a diss track shot in the rural backdrop but with progressive music and taking.

In able guidance

Prudhvi Chandra who composed and directed the video says, “We as singers keep meeting each other on the job. We came up with the idea randomly and pitched it to ace music composer MM Keeravani sir. He loved it and came up with the channel Mad Mad Koncepts where Lolli Sisters was released. His only condition was that we make sure we were faithful to the music we create.

So the three of us and Ebnezer Paul came together and thus Lolli Sisters was born” While most people might know him as the one who lent voice for hit film songs like Crazy Feeling, not many know that he has been a filmmaker by passion and has made quite a few short films and music videos before this. “I just like telling stories, and that is why I took to filmmaking. We didn’t even plan the production too much. We asked for 10 background artists for the video and as it turns out the full village came to shoot with us,” he says about the video which was shot in a village near Ramoji FIlm City.

Beyond films

The artists are all praise for Keeravani who they have worked with in the past and revere. “Keeravani garu despite being a legend, speaks to everyone young and old jovially. He heard us out and guided us through and through,” says Uma. Prudhvi concedes as he says, “Keeravani garu has always been encouraging to young singers. Now with this channel, it has become a platform for all of us to do something beyond films.”

Stepping ahead

Independent music has been making itself visible in whatever small manner in recent times. Whether it is an English travel video by Damini Bhatla or rap music by Roll Rida or cover mashups, musicians are finding newer ways to express themselves. “As artists, all we crave for is to express ourselves. That isn’t limited to singers, it could be an artist. Now movie music is great but it has its limitations; there are certain expectations from our singing by the director and the character we sing for. With indie music, we can go in any direction we want.

With this channel coming up with Lolli Sisters, other singers and musicians are also now coming forward with concepts for music videos. It creates an atmosphere of healthy competition,” says Prudhvi. For Uma and Mohana it is just another hit in their kitty. “People request my independent song with Rahul Sipluganj, alongside blockbuster film songs like Temper or my song, Manasunipatti from RX100 when I am off on tour abroad. I’m hopeful that this video to garners that kind of love,” says Uma.

