How to be part of Isha’s Mahashivratri from Hyderabad

Over 32 cameras and drones will be there to capture the action live on march 4 and 5 for Shiva devotees.

Shiva statue, nandi

A bull signfying Nandi is shown with a statue of Lord Shiva as the backdrop.

HYDERABAD: 2019 is the 25th year of Mahashivratri at Isha Ashram at the foot of Yelagiri Hills,Coimbatore and the day-long event on March 4 and 5 will be telecast by over 100 broadcasters for devotees across the world. Last year over 50 million watched it around the world, making it one of the world’s biggest cultural, music and spiritual festivals, according to a press release.  

Over 32 cameras and drones capture the visually compelling feed and distribute around the world through digital and TV Simultaneous translation happens in 14 languages including Hindi, English and Tamil. (11 Indian and 3 global languages)

Besides Azerbaijan drummers, artists Amit Trivedi, Hariharan and Karthik will also performer this year. In addition to Sounds of Isha - Isha’s in house musicians will also regale the audience with their music.
Sadhguru will lead a midnight meditation and there are other guided meditation sessions happening through the night. 117 volunteers will offer a breathtakingly beautiful fire dance to Adiyogi Annadanam is offered to every devotee who comes to Isha Yoga Center.

The kitchen at Isha, part automated, part manual is equipped to prepare meals for lakhs of people on any given day. The  menu will comprise Sundal (boiled Horse Gram), Tomato Rice and Sugar Pongal. The entire event is planned and executed fully by thousands of volunteers from around the world, the press release said.

The food is transported by volunteers for about 1 kilometer to the venue  A consecrated copper snake ring will also be offered to each devotee at the venue this Mahashivratri Dhyanalinga, the focal point of Isha Yoga Center, is open through the night for devotees. Thousands of devotees including Mahashivratri Sadhaka and Shivanga sadhakas will gather at Isha Yoga Center to culminate the sadhana. Interestingly, the first Mahashivratri event took place in 1995 at Isha Yoga Center in a thatch-roof hut with  2,000 people. The  first batch of 7 Brahmacharis were initiated by Sadhguru, setting an order that will deliver the spiritual process to the world in its pristine purity.

