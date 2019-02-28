Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadis won’t spend more than Rs 1,000 for AC repair: Survey

The survey conducted by Urbanclap was to analyze the topical issues with respect to AC utilization and maintenance.

Air conditioner

Representational image. (Reuters)

HYDERABAD: UrbanClap, an on-demand services marketplace, carried out a survey to capture the trends in the usage of AC. The survey deduces that 84% of the respondents require at least one AC repair service every summer. The services brand said that it has on-board more than ten thousand professionals for their AC repair.

Varun Khaitan, Co-Founder of UrbanClap said, “Today in every ten households three of them have at least one AC installed. Last Summer,  we had onboarded 1,500 professionals. In order to meet this high demand for this years’ prolonged Summer season, Urbanclap is on a mission to onboard 10,000 AC professionals on the platform, complete 1.5 million repair jobs in this vertical and thereby help consumers be summer ready.”

The survey conducted by Urbanclap was to analyze the topical issues with respect to AC utilization and maintenance. For AC repair and maintenance purposes, 61% of the city respondents favoured company representatives while the rest were likely book a service online. The respondents who showed their interest in online aggregators were majorly from the age group of 26-34 years.

Poor conditioned AC brings rise in electricity bills: According to the Urbanclap survey, 19% of the respondents plan to install at least one AC before the onset of summer season, while 5% are willing to rent an AC. However, well serviced ACs bring down the power usage and thus lowers the electricity bill. The survey also reveals that last summer the residents of Hyderabad, on an average, paid more than usual for their electricity bills.

While 37% of them paid between `1,500 to `  3,000, 17% of respondents paid between `3,000- 5,000 and 10% of the respondents also paid more than `5,000. On an average, 26% of city residents are willing to pay up to `1,000 for quality AC service.

