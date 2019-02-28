RTC driver dies of stroke mid-journey, swerves bus to safety in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An RTC driver suffered a heart attack while driving and lost control of the bus, which rammed several vehicles parked in the surrounding area, at around 9 pm Tuesday night under Chandanagar police limits. At least five vehicles were damaged completely in the mishap.

According to RTC officials, the deceased driver, identified as 42-year-old Malla Reddy, was supposed to return home with a birthday cake for his second daughter’s birthday. Reddy, a resident of Gajwel, is survived by his wife and two teenage daughters.

Reddy was driving towards Kukatpally from Chandanagar, when he succumbed to the cardiac arrest that led to the mishap. It was only after the bus stopped ramming the parked vehicles that the passengers realised driver Malla Reddy had died due to a heart attack.

Commenting on the incident, Greater Hyderabad Zone Executive Director C Vinod Kumar said, “The RTC driver had taken precautionary measures by swerving to the side, thereby ensuring that no one is harmed.

Though there was destruction of property, he saved the lives of more than 50 people during the time of his death. He had managed to turn the vehicle towards a no-parking area, where unfortunately a few other vehicles were parked. We have requested his family to come to the Secunderabad Head office after all formalities have been completed.”