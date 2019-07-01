Home Cities Hyderabad

Kagaznagar attack not a one-off event

At least 4 incidents of assault on forest officials occurred in last one month

Published: 01st July 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last one month there have been at least four incidents of forest officials being assaulted by a mob while performing their duties in preventing encroachment of forest lands in Kamareddy district alone in the Banswada and Gandhari forest divisions. 

On Saturday, a single forest beat officer overseeing work at Yellandu crossroads in Kothagudem had to face a mob of hundreds of people led by the son of the local MLA to protest against the construction of wall for protection of an urban forest park from encroachment.

Where as, at a public meeting organized in Eturnagaram by a political party, the villagers were told to assault forest officials if they try to remove their farms from encroached forest lands and few days back in Adilabad hundreds of people descended in front of the Collector’s office to protest actions of forest officials to remove encroachment from forest lands.

ALSO READ | Telangana woman forest officer, on plantation drive at Kaleshwaram project site, thrashed by TRS MLA's brother

The incident at Kagaznagar wherein the Forest Range Officer, Ch Anitha, came under assault by a Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Koneru Krishna and his supporters for taking up afforestation on an encroached piece of degraded forest land, is not a one-off incident. 

Across Telangana there are various sensitive places where the forest officials regularly face intimidation, are assaulted or face the threat of coming under attack from locals.
This threat will increase in next couple of months as with the monsoon arrived, illegal clearing of forests by locals for practising cultivation will increase. 
Moreover, forest officials will also undertake plantation of saplings as part of ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram’.

As Express spoke to District Forest Officers (DFOs) from some of the worst-affected forest divisions with high rate of forest encroachment, the common complaint of forest officials has been support from local elected representatives for those who encroach forests and the spreading of false information that ownership of encroached forests will be legally transferred to whoever cultivates the area under Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act. “The forest department staff are not feeling safe due to regular incidents of assault and intimidation by villagers whenever attempts are made by us at preventing encroachment of forest lands.

The local elected representatives humiliate and threaten us when we take action against cultivation on forest lands. With support from politicians, the locals feel emboldened to attack us”, confides a District Forest Officer. Last year, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, PK Jha had written a letter to the Special Chief Secretary to Environment and Forests, Telangana in which he blamed regular statements by MLAs, MPs which would mean that encroachers of forest lands will not be evicted which leads to obstruction of duties of forest officials in retrieving forest lands and taking up plantations as part of Haritha Haram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forest officer TRS MLA Kagaznagar attack
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp