TruJet flies elderly women for free

Published: 01st July 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Elderly women on their first-flight from Hyderabad to Nanded on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based air carrier, TruJet on the eve of its fourth anniversary, on Sunday provided free air travel to 45 elderly women belonging to St. Anthony Old Age Home in Malkajigiri. Under its ‘Wings of Pride’ program, the free of cost travel was provided from Hyderabad to Nanded and back. 

This was the first time when the 45 elderly women got a chance to fly over the clouds. In order to make these women travel more comfortable the TruJet airways also arranged a special vehicle for the women from the old-age home to the airport. The airlines personnel very affectionately welcomed the  45 passengers and conducted all the formalities. The flight took off from Hyderabad and on reaching Nanded, the passengers were taken to a Gurudwara. After the visitors paid their respects in Gurudwara and sought the blessings of the priests, a  lunch was arranged for the  passengers. 

In a statement to the media, the passengers expressed their joy for getting to travel in the flight for the first-time. They claimed that their childhood dream, to be able to fly in an aircraft has been fulfilled. “TruJet had truly given an unexpected and unimaginable experience to all of us,” said the inmates of the old-age. Later, the crew members of the airlines arranged a cake cutting program for the children in the orphanage. The staff also presented the children with toys and gifts. They further conducted a motivational class for them. They also had lunch with  children from the orphanage.

