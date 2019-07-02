Arrest all those accused under pd act: Injured forest official's emotional appeal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “If I go back, they will harm me,” said an emotional Ch Anitha, the forest range officer (FRO) who was mercilessly beaten up by a violent mob at Sarsala village in Kagaznagar on Sunday, while speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Monday. She was brought to the city for treatment at a private hospital on Monday. Visibly shaken, Anitha broke down while speaking to the media, saying that she fears the return of Koneru Krishna from jail.

Krishna was the vice-chairman of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district and has resigned from the post following the incident. He is also the brother of TRS MLA from Kagaznagar, Koneru Konappa. Krishna was a part of the violent mob that attacked Anitha on Sunday when she was conducting afforestation works on degraded forest land, leaving her severely injured. Following this, Krishna was arrested by the police.

FRO Anitha undergoing

treatment in Hyderabad.

“I did my duty sincerely and will continue to do so but who will guarantee my safety if he (Krishna) comes back? For the last one year he has been provoking villagers for his political interests, asking them to beat up forest officials if they come.” Anitha also alleged that the MLA, Koneru Konappa also threatened her and other forest department officials.

Anitha is admitted to the KIMS hospital in Hyderabad. While she is in a stable condition now she has been kept under observation. According to the hospital authorities, Anitha was admitted to the hospital on Monday at around 1.30 am in an emergency. She had musculoskeletal injuries following the assault and was stabilised in casualty.

As the news of the attack spread, the forest department staff sought Koneru Krishna’s scalp. At a meeting held at Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, they demanded that Krishna be put behind the bars under Preventive Detention Act. The meeting was attended by the employees of Telangana forest department, including officers of the Indian Forest Services, State Forest Services, range officers, beat officers and non-gazetted officers.

Meanwhile, Telangana United Foresters’ Federation (TUFF) also demanded slapping of cases under PD Act against all those responsible for the attack on Anitha. Later, a federation of forest officers’ associations sought protection for the forest staff on duty.

Govt to give protection to forest officers: HM

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Monday said the government would provide protection to forest department officials working to reclaim encroached forest lands in sensitive areas, on a case-to-case basis. He added that police protection will also be provided to government officials involved in the