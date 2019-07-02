Dad molests girl for talking to boyfriend in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a deplorable incident, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting his teenage daughter after he caught her speaking to her boyfriend over the phone, in the wee hours of Monday. According to police, the accused was identified as a daily wage labourer from Bihar, residing at Chiluka Nagar in Uppal along with his wife and 16-year-old daughter.

The 16-year-old was in a relationship and her parents were reportedly aware of the same. On Monday morning around 4 am, the accused woke up to find the 16-year-old speaking over the phone. Enraged, he pulled up his daughter and tried to remove her clothes saying he would fulfil her sexual desires if she was unable to control them. Horrified by her father’s act, the girl raised alarm waking her mother. Later, the mother-daughter duo lodged a complaint with the police who have filed a case under the POCSO Act.