14 Umrah pilgrims caught with smuggled gold worth Rs 2.17 crore at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge catch, foreign marked gold weighing about 6.46 kg priced approximately around Rs 2.17 crore was seized at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The gold was recovered from as many as 14 Umrah pilgrims returning from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia by flight number SV 744 on July 2.

Based on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials carried out the operation with active coordination and cooperation from the South Zone Task Force of Hyderabad police.

On verification, each of the 14 passengers were found to be carrying Foreign Marked Gold in the form of cut pieces, 24kt kadas and 24kt chains. All of them are residents of Hyderabad, said officials.

These persons did not have any documents to prove the licit import of the said gold and were smuggling it into the country by concealing the same on person, added officials.

According to officials, poor persons who wish to go to Umrah in Saudi Arabia are lured by agents who sponsor their trip at a highly discounted price. While returning, these pilgrims are asked to carry gold. Later, the gold is collected by someone on the instructions of the agents. The pilgrims are further blackmailed by agents with dire consequences of penalty or recovery of full charge of Umrah if they do not act as per the instructions.