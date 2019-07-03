Home Cities Hyderabad

14 Umrah pilgrims caught with smuggled gold worth Rs 2.17 crore at Hyderabad airport

Based on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials carried out the operation with active coordination and cooperation from the South Zone Task Force of Hyderabad police.

Published: 03rd July 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

smuggled gold, Hyderabad airport, DRI seizure

Gold seized from Umrah pilgrims at Hyderabad airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge catch, foreign marked gold weighing about 6.46 kg priced approximately around Rs 2.17 crore was seized at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. 

The gold was recovered from as many as 14 Umrah pilgrims returning from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia by flight number SV 744 on July 2.

Based on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials carried out the operation with active coordination and cooperation from the South Zone Task Force of Hyderabad police. 

On verification, each of the 14 passengers were found to be carrying Foreign Marked Gold in the form of cut pieces, 24kt kadas and 24kt chains. All of them are residents of Hyderabad, said officials. 

These persons did not have any documents to prove the licit import of the said gold and were smuggling it into the country by concealing the same on person, added officials.

According to officials, poor persons who wish to go to Umrah in Saudi Arabia are lured by agents who sponsor their trip at a highly discounted price. While returning, these pilgrims are asked to carry gold. Later, the gold is collected by someone on the instructions of the agents. The pilgrims are further blackmailed by agents with dire consequences of penalty or recovery of full charge of Umrah if they do not act as per the instructions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umrah pilgrims Hyderabad airport Rajiv Gandhi International Airport gold seizure DRI seizure
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp