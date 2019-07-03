Attack on temple an attack on country’s diversity: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the attack on a temple in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed it as an attack on the “pluralism and diversity” of our country.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “Attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism and diversity of our dear country. This act of vandalism is highly condemnable & I demand that the culprits be prosecuted & convicted in a time-bound manner.”

On Monday, an argument over a parking spot spiralled into a communal flare up in Delhi’s Chandi Chowk. The situation got so bad that allegations came to the fore that a temple had been vandalised. Several shops were kept shut in Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar in the city.