Entrepreneurs are fixing the fast fashion industry

The fashion industry is estimated to contribute up to 20 per cent of industrial water pollution in addition to millions of pounds of fabric waste.

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 09:18 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The fashion industry is estimated to contribute up to 20 per cent of industrial water pollution in addition to millions of pounds of fabric waste. The fashion industry is the second highest polluter in the world, and it contributes to the highest polluter in the world. It takes 700 gallons of water to produce one t-shirt and another 700 gallons of water to wash it over its lifetime, More than two billion shirts are sold around the world each year.

Fast fashion companies work on-trend basis; this means the design, production, and consumption basis shortens from a months-long period to only weeks. This means that designers/manufacturers have no time to be creative, factories rarely have time to quality assess garments effectively, and the consumer gets the latest in-the-know clothing a week after it starts to trend.

Entrepreneurs have introduced technologies to address the problem of fast fashion so that there is no dump of waste fabric or garment and yet consumers look trendy always. There are five processes that startups are looking towards in the clothing and retail industry to fix this problem created by large corporations. 

