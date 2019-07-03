Hussainsagar area to be made free of hoardings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) area including Necklace Road, Sanjeevaiah Park, Lumbini Park, NTR Marg and Tank Bund road will be free from hoardings soon.

All 400 illegal and unauthorised hoardings, as well as unipoles erected under the BPP jurisdiction, are being removed in a phased manner, Officer on Duty (OSD) to BPP, B Harinatha Reddy told Express.

Even Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar stated that there is a need to bring down unipoles and hoardings in BPP area as they are posing traffic hazards and most of them are unauthorised.

The private outdoor advertising agencies who after taking licences several years ago have installed hoardings and unipoles at vantage points in BPP area and have been collecting huge rentals from corporate companies, commercial organisations and others.

Dues to the tune of few crore rupees have to be paid by the erring agencies, their licences lapsed long ago and the ad agencies were not keen on renewing them despite notices being slapped on them, Harinatha Reddy said.

Keeping in view the past incidents of hoardings, and unipoles crashing during rains resulting in deaths, GHMC has banned all types of hoardings till August 15 this year.