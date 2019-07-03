Home Cities Hyderabad

Hussainsagar area to be made free of hoardings

The Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) area including Necklace Road, Sanjeevaiah Park, Lumbini Park, NTR Marg and Tank Bund road will be free from hoardings soon.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Workers remove a unipole on Necklace Road | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) area including Necklace Road, Sanjeevaiah Park, Lumbini Park, NTR Marg and Tank Bund road will be free from hoardings soon.
All 400 illegal and unauthorised hoardings, as well as unipoles erected under the BPP jurisdiction, are being removed in a phased manner, Officer on Duty (OSD) to BPP, B Harinatha Reddy told Express.
Even Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar stated that there is a need to bring down unipoles and hoardings in BPP area as they are posing traffic hazards and most of them are unauthorised.

The private outdoor advertising agencies who after taking licences several years ago have installed hoardings and unipoles at vantage points in BPP area and have been collecting huge rentals from corporate companies, commercial organisations and others.

Dues to the tune of few crore rupees have to be paid by the erring agencies, their licences lapsed long ago and the ad agencies were not keen on renewing them despite notices being slapped on them, Harinatha Reddy said.

Keeping in view the past incidents of hoardings, and unipoles crashing during rains resulting in deaths, GHMC has banned all types of hoardings till August 15 this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hussainsagar Necklace Road hoardings
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp