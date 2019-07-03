Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad student hangs self in hostel room, suicide note says 'no future for failures'

The student, Mark Andrew Charles, was pursuing his Master in Designing, had completed his final year exam some days ago and he was preparing for his final presentation.

By PTI

SANGAREDDY: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said Tuesday.

This is the second suicide this year at the institution.

Sangareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Sridhar Reddy said the student Mark Andrew Charles, 20, had gone to his hostel room at about 11 pm Monday.

As he did not show up, his friends broke open the door of his room in the afternoon Tuesday and found him hanging, the DSP said.

He said the student, who was pursuing his Master in Designing, had completed his final year exam some days ago and he was preparing for his final presentation.

He hailed from Naria Lanka locality in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police found a suicide note written in his diary in which he mentioned that he may not get good marks and there was no future for "failures in the world", the DSP said.

Anxiety and depression may be the reason for the suicide, police said.

Andrew mentioned names of some of his friends in the note recalling his association with them, police said.

"I never thought I would end up letting all of you down. Do not miss me. I don't deserve it I am not worthy. Just know that I love you all back just the way you did because that is what friends do right? And also I am not doing this because I am sad now."

Police said he expressed regret to his parents for not being able to do justice to all their sacrifices.

"Thank you for being the best parents. I am sorry I turned out to be such a waste," he said in the suicide note.

IIT-Hyderabad condoled the death of its student.

"This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. May his soul rest in peace," the institution said.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that the body was shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.

His parents are on their way from Varanasi, the DSP said.

On January 31 this year, M.Anirudh, a third-year student of Mechanical and Aerospace engineering, committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building.

 

