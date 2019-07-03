Man with knives held at Hyderabad Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An outsourced employee working at the RGI airport, Hyderabad was caught while attempting to enter the airport, with two knives, each more than 10 inches in length in his backpack. He was caught by the CISF personnel and handed over to the police. The man Mohd Khaleemuddin (22) was booked under the Arms Act by the RGI airport police of Cyberabad commissionerate.

Khaleemuddin told police that as per family tradition, he was carrying knives with him for his younger brother’s marriage.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, CISF personnel at the airport, caught him at Gate house - I of the airport, after they found a suspicious material in his backpack. Further searches found two knives in the backpack. He was then handed over to the RGIA police.