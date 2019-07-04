22-year-old woman dragged to death after falling off MMTS train in Hyderabad's Begumpet station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old woman was dragged to death by an MMTS train at the Begumpet station here on Wednesday after she fell in the gap between the platform and the train just as the train was about to leave. She was trying to pick up her mobile phone, which had fallen on the platform. The deceased, M Aswini, a resident of Sitaphalmandi, used the MMTS to travel to Ameerpet, where she worked at a printing press.

Around 10.30 am on Wednesday, as she was getting ready to alight at Ameerpet, she approached the door of the train at Begumpet station and her phone fell onto the platform. While trying to pick it up, she slipped and fell, the Nampally Government Railway Police said.

Was trying to pick phone up

The woman’s mobile phone fell on the platform, and as she tried to pick it up, she slipped and fell between the train and the platform. The train started moving, dragging her for at least 15 m