Hyderabad businessman shoots himself inside rented Mercedes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a businessman from the city allegedly shot himself while seated behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz car that he was driving on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Narsingi in Cyberabad.

The victim identified as Faizan Ahmed is a resident of Lower Tank Bund. Police suspect financial burdens could have led him to take the extreme step, even as further investigations are on.

The rented Mercedes

According to police, on Thursday around 3 pm, patrolling teams noticed a red coloured Mercedes Benz car, halted on the ORR, towards Gachibowli, and a man lying in a pool of blood on the driver's seat.

Based on the registration number of the car TS 09UB 6040, police found that the victim had rented the luxury car from a rental agency on Thursday morning.

Later the victim was identified as Faizan Ahmed, 32, who runs a foreign consultancy in the city.

DCP Madhapur, A Venkateswar Rao, said the man had shot himself in his head, while sitting on the driver's seat. He has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition. “Further details about his business and related issues are being probed into. Prima facie, financial issues are believed to be the reason behind the suicide attempt,” Rao said.

Police have seized the car and the pistol along with empty cartridges from the vehicle.

Police are probing the details of the pistol used by Faizan. “His family members have been informed about the incident. We are trying to get more details about him from them,” said another official.