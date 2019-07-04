Hyderabad: Scamster dupes victims of morphed pics, uploads them and charges fee for deletion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As if having one's pictures and numbers uploaded on porn sites and dating apps was not bad enough for women, a new crime seems to have emerged wherein scamsters are fooling women under the pretext of removing these pictures from this objectionable website.



Such a case was cracked by the Cybercrimes police in Hyderabad after a complaint came in from a lady in the city who stated that she had been paying a so-called "Security engineer" from Cisco & Dell company to delete her pictures from various fake websites, porn and dating apps.



The victim, in a bid to remove all these, paid Rs 40,000 for 4 months to the accused, Vinod Kumar so that he would remove the content every month. This continued from January to April.



However, matters got worse when the woman realised the ingenuity of his intentions and stopped the payment, only to find all these pictures re-uploaded on these websites. When she enquired with the accused, he re-demanded money from her to delete the content. Since her number had been on the public domain this time, she was flooded with calls and she rushed to the police.



The CCS has now filed an FIR against Padi Vinod Kumar under section 66 D IT Act-200 and 509 IPC and case is under investigation. He has been sent to judicial remand.



According to police, the accused who learnt the tricks of the trade while working in a Vodafone store in Vizag had over 300 victims in order to conceive this plan, the accused had several sim cards, phones and fake social media IDs.



He found pictures of random women online, morphed them and uploaded them on porn sites. He also collected random numbers from TRUE caller and other places and lured women into sex chat. Once they shared such pictures he would put them up and then reach out to same victims with a fake email id like - dellsecurityengi@gmail.com sandiocisco@gmail.com etc who would then want the service to remove such pictures. Once he received payment, he would delete the pics he uploaded and continue the cycle every month.