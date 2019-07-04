Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Scamster dupes victims of morphed pics, uploads them and charges fee for deletion

A Hyderabad lady complained that she had been paying a so-called 'Security engineer' from Cisco & Dell company to delete her pictures from various fake websites, porn and dating apps.

Published: 04th July 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As if having one's pictures and numbers uploaded on porn sites and dating apps was not bad enough for women, a new crime seems to have emerged wherein scamsters are fooling women under the pretext of removing these pictures from this objectionable website.

Such a case was cracked by the Cybercrimes police in Hyderabad after a complaint came in from a lady in the city who stated that she had been paying a so-called "Security engineer" from Cisco & Dell company to delete her pictures from various fake websites, porn and dating apps.

The victim, in a bid to remove all these, paid Rs 40,000 for 4 months to the accused, Vinod Kumar so that he would remove the content every month. This continued from January to April.

However, matters got worse when the woman realised the ingenuity of his intentions and stopped the payment, only to find all these pictures re-uploaded on these websites. When she enquired with the accused, he re-demanded money from her to delete the content. Since her number had been on the public domain this time, she was flooded with calls and she rushed to the police.

The CCS has now filed an FIR against Padi Vinod Kumar under section 66 D IT Act-200 and 509 IPC and case is under investigation. He has been sent to judicial remand.

According to police, the accused who learnt the tricks of the trade while working in a Vodafone store in Vizag had over 300 victims in order to conceive this plan, the accused had several sim cards, phones and fake social media IDs. 

He found pictures of random women online, morphed them and uploaded them on porn sites. He also collected random numbers from TRUE caller and other places and lured women into sex chat. Once they shared such pictures he would put them up and then reach out to same victims with a fake email id like - dellsecurityengi@gmail.com sandiocisco@gmail.com etc who would then want the service to remove such pictures. Once he received payment, he would delete the pics he uploaded and continue the cycle every month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scamsters hyderabad cybercrime
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp