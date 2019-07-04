NGT postpones hearing of Hussainsagar case to Aug

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case regarding Hussain Sagar’s deteriorating condition that was being advocated at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been postponed to August.City-based activist, Dr Lubna Sarwath, said, “The case came up for hearing in New Delhi. We attended the case in Chennai on July 1 via video conference. But, the main bench at New Delhi disconnected the video conference at 3 pm with an announcement that the case would be heard in August.”

Sarwath along with organisations like Save Our Urban Lakes and Hum-Hyderabadi surveyed Hussain Sagar on June 30 and found froth, foam and piles of garbage at various inflow and outflow channels of the lake.

In a letter addressed to GHMC’s lake protection committee and WALTA authorities, she wrote: “Toxic froth has spread across the inflow and outflow channels of the lake.”“The most dense foams are right at the door of the GHMC head office, where the second outflow channel begins,” she added.