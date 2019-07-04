Home Cities Hyderabad

Nine months after evicting locals from Gachibowli, GHMC yet to begin 2BHK house works

Post-eviction, these families had taken rooms on rent for a couple of months, but when the construction process did not begin, they returned back anticipating inordinate delays in construction.

Published: 04th July 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

The houses of 60 families were demolished in Keshav Nagar of Gachibowli about 9 months ago, but the 2BHK construction works are yet to begin | s Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Nine months after 60 families were forcefully evicted and had their houses demolished in Keshav Nagar in Gachibowli (right in the middle of the swanky IT hub), the two-acre land proposed for construction of double bedroom houses is yet to see any works begin.  The families, meanwhile, have erected temporary sheds on the land which they now call their homes. 

Post-eviction, these families had taken rooms on rent for a couple of months, but when the construction process did not begin, they returned back anticipating inordinate delays in construction. They have lived at the place for decades and their houses were removed overnight. Most of them are daily wagers. 

Speaking to Express, M Kranthi Kumar alleged that “revenue authorities have failed to show rehabilitation and are not bothered about those families who lost their houses.” He said, “we shifted in the rented house and after three months vacated as we cannot afford the rents. Revenue authorities have not even constructed boundary walls to prevent encroachment.” 

According to the Serilingampally mandal revenue authorities, the entire open land was handed over to GHMC six months ago for construction of 2 BHK flats for poor and allocated to those who lost their house in the demolition drive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC 2BHK works Gachibowli
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp