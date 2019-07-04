Nine months after evicting locals from Gachibowli, GHMC yet to begin 2BHK house works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine months after 60 families were forcefully evicted and had their houses demolished in Keshav Nagar in Gachibowli (right in the middle of the swanky IT hub), the two-acre land proposed for construction of double bedroom houses is yet to see any works begin. The families, meanwhile, have erected temporary sheds on the land which they now call their homes.

Post-eviction, these families had taken rooms on rent for a couple of months, but when the construction process did not begin, they returned back anticipating inordinate delays in construction. They have lived at the place for decades and their houses were removed overnight. Most of them are daily wagers.

Speaking to Express, M Kranthi Kumar alleged that “revenue authorities have failed to show rehabilitation and are not bothered about those families who lost their houses.” He said, “we shifted in the rented house and after three months vacated as we cannot afford the rents. Revenue authorities have not even constructed boundary walls to prevent encroachment.”

According to the Serilingampally mandal revenue authorities, the entire open land was handed over to GHMC six months ago for construction of 2 BHK flats for poor and allocated to those who lost their house in the demolition drive.