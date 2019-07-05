20 plumbers to be ‘water warriors’ for RWH systems

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to tackle groundwater depletion in a systematic way, the first batch of close to 20 plumbers, touted as ‘water warriors’ were trained by the JNTU professors and NGOs to further act as technical experts on creating Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) systems.

The initiative which was done as part of the GHMC’s Water Leadership and Conversation program (WALC) in collaboration with SAHE NGO and Danush Engineering Services was taken up to help train these plumbers to make injection wells and rainwater harvesting. The training was conducted by Professor Giridhar from JNTU.

According to officials, these water warriors will now go ahead and train citizens in installing water harvesting devices and water saving equipment in their localities. The NGO will go a step further and geotag all the various locations and look into the future maintenance of these RWH structures.

The project seeks to identify potential water leakage points of each building.