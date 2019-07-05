Home Cities Hyderabad

Bonalu begins on grand note in city

Hundreds of women made their way from Langar Houz to Golconda, with decorated ‘Ghatams’ atop their heads, filled up with ‘Bonam’ )cooked rice, milk and sugar).

Bonalu celebrations at Golconda Fort on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State festival of Bonalu was kicked off on Thursday with thousands of devotees thronging the Jagadama Mahankali temple inside the Golconda Fort, marking the onset of the month-long festivities across the twin-cities as well as the State. Hundreds of the temples in the region will celebrate Bonalu on Thursdays and Sundays for the next month.

Hundreds of women made their way from Langar Houz to Golconda, with decorated ‘Ghatams’ atop their heads, filled up with ‘Bonam’ )cooked rice, milk and sugar). The procession was led by men dressed up as Potharajus, animatedly dancing to traditional drumbeats. 

Meanwhile, in light of the Bonalu festival, the government has decided to provide free entry into the Golconda Fort from July 4 to August 1. The next Bonalu celebrations will take place in the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on July 21 and 22.

