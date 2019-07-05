GHMC seals off 20 computer institutes in Ameerpet

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the ghastly fire incident that took place at a coaching centre in Surat, Gujarat where 20 persons died in May earlier this year, GHMC on Thursday sealed as many as 20 computer coaching institutes located in the vicinity of Maithrivanam area of Ameerpet on Thursday for not adhering to the fire safety norms.

After the Surat fire accident, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore inspected computer centres in the area. To his utter dismay, he found that a majority of them do not adhere to fire safety norms. The situation is so pathetic that there is not even proper ventilation, and they are running in packed rooms.

When questioned, the owners and partners who are running these centres failed to give convincing replies. GHMC slapped notices to as many as 671 computer coaching centres located in this area directing them to install fire safety equipment.

Viswajit Kampati, Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of GHMC, told Express that only 171 responded and installed safety equipment, whereas the remaining 550 failed to respond to notices.