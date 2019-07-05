Lalithaa Jewellery opens store in Kukatpally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lalithaa Jewellery, one of south India’s leading jewellers that aims to sell jewellery at manufacturing price, opened a new showroom in Kukatpally — their second in Hyderabad and 23rd in the country — on Thursday. With Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurating the store, the launch ceremony was organised with quite the pomp.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr M Kiran Kumar, CMD of the Lalithaa Jewellers said, “We are also planning to launch five more showrooms in Telangana and also further expand to Andhra Pradesh as well. We are very grateful to our customers and it is their response and support that has pushed us to open up multiple stores.”

However, Dr Kumar did not seem keen on expanding to the northern frontier of the country. “We know our customer base is in south India, and we can assess the love for gold that south Indians have. It is not the same with north India, nor do we understand their taste in jewellery. So north India is not in our immediate plans,” he said.