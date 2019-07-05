Home Cities Hyderabad

RTC woes: Elderly approach consumer forum

 TSRTC seems to be in for a fix; senior citizens have been approaching the consumer forum to raise complaints against the services provided by the corporation.

Published: 05th July 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TSRTC seems to be in for a fix; senior citizens have been approaching the consumer forum to raise complaints against the services provided by the corporation. Recently, a 66-year-old person approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum claiming that repeated requests to set up a bus stop at a particular spot have fallen on deaf years and that bus drivers have not been stopping the bus for him despite his age. This is the third such case the forum received in the last one year.

Repeated petitions were filed by the senior citizen to set up a bus stop at Usha Kiran near Chutneys Hotel. It was denied by the TSRTC officials. The citizen further noted that despite appeals of other seniors, the bus drivers on the route refused to stop. They claimed that the drivers would often speak on their mobile phones while driving.

This is not the first time TSRTC has had to deal with such cases. Previously, another senior citizen had approached the forum with a plea that TSRTC was not following the rules of having select number of seats for the elderly.

Dismissed over lack of evidence
While the most recent complaint was dismissed by the court over lack of sufficient evidence, in two other cases, citizens were awarded compensation. Several cases were dismissed as the problems enlisted were too broad and not specific enough for judgement.

