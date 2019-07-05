Telangana tops the list with 14.9 per cent growth rate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s Net Domestic Product growth is pegged at 14.9 per cent for the financial year 2018-19. According to the available data from the latest economic survey, which was tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, Telangana topped among all states in the country, in terms of growth rate. However, the data of some of the states is not available.

According to the economic survey, the Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) for Telangana is `7,88,566 crore for the year 2018-19. The NSDP is defined as a measure, in monetary terms, of the volume of all goods and services produced within the boundaries of the State during a given period of time, after deducting the wear and tear or depreciation. It may be mentioned that Telangana is the fifth largest State in the country. The growth of the NSDP (at Current Prices based on 2011-12 Series), as on 28 February, 2019 is 14.9 per cent.

The economic growth of the State is constant since its formation in 2014. According to the report, the per capita NSDP (at Current Prices based on 2011-12 Series) is `2,06,107, as of 28 February, 2019. From 2011-12 to 2018-19, the per capita NSDP was doubled. While in 2011-12, this was `91,121. by the time it was 2016-17, the per capita NSD in State had already reached `1,81,102.

Telangana’s per capita NSDP is double the national average of `1,26,406 for the year 2018-19.