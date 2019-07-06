A muhurtam calendar for break-ins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many families keep a tab of upcoming marriages and auspicious occasions as per traditional calenders, but here, police have stumbled upon a couple of thieves who broke into houses following the same calendar. They said it helped them identify locked houses. As experts in breaking locks, committing a series of offences became a much easy job.

Rachakonda police arrested the duo involved in a series of offences registered at Vanasthalipuram of the commissionerate and also in Andhra Pradesh, along with their associates and recovered stolen property worth over `28 lakh from their possession.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the accused B Nagasai was involved in as many as 90 property offences since his teenage years and was even convicted in 15 cases. Meanwhile, M Srinivas was involved in 20 cases. K Naresh from the city, helped them in dispose of the stolen booty and took his share from the amount.

On Friday, sleuths of Special Operations Team LB Nagar zone, caught Nagasai and Srinivas moving under suspicious circumstances along with a bag containing house breaking tool kits, iron rods among other things. On inquiry, they admitted that they were involved in four house breaking offences at Vanasthalipuram and two at Narsapuram, one each at Ongole and Rajahmundry in AP.

Further inquiries revealed that Nagasai and Srinivas were released from prison recently and committed eight offences in less than two months. Police found that the duo targeted locked houses.

Nagasai, a school dropout was first arrested when he was 17 and lodged in a correctional home. After release, he migrated to Hyderabad to work as a delivery boy inat a gas agency, but returned in three months.

During their arrest, gold weighing 680 grams, silver articles weighing 9.50 kg, cash `10,500, one bike, mobile phones, all worth `28,12,900 were recovered, said Bhagwat. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand on Friday.