MNCs seek transport facility, walkways in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a high-level meeting conducted by the Cyberabad police with the top-level management of the biggest IT companies in West Zone of the city, several crucial decisions were mapped out to handle the emerging traffic issue plaguing the area.

Noting that a permanent solution to the existing traffic scenario was imminent, the meeting headed by Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar decided to set up a common communication portal for facility heads of all IT companies onto which emergency alerts can be dished out on real-time basis when rain or any other traffic snarls happen. It was also decided to carry forward the proposed staggered logout timings for IT employees during rainy days and it was agreed to consider it as a permanent solution for any emergency situation that arises.

Traffic officials presented a detailed analysis of the area in the meeting and explained that traffic came in from 6 crucial routes in the city and that these 6 routes had 18 major waterlogging points jeopardizing the situation. They expressed various ideas and suggestions on managing the traffic, some of the recommendations stressed the dire need for public transportation like buses and metro. They also sought to effectively devise carpooling systems.