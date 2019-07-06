Sales executive arrested for hoax bomb information to Hyderabad Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depression over alleged love failure, forced a drunk youngster, to share a hoax bomb threat to a flight at RGI airport on Saturday.

The information revealed hours before the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the airport, put the security agencies and police on their heels.

However, they heaved a sigh of relief after the information was found untrue, following which the youngster KV Vishwanathan (24) was arrested by RGI airport police of Cyberabad Commissionerate in the city.

Inquiries revealed that Vishwanathan is working as a sales executive for a city-based company for more than a year and is a frequent flier.

He was scheduled to fly to Chennai by an early morning Trujet airlines flight no 2T 201. He entered the airport in the early hours of Saturday and consumed alcohol in one of the bars.

Around 6 am, he went to the smoke zone and while leaving the smoking zone, he informed one of the CISF personnel on duty that, there is a bomb threat to two flights, an Indigo 6E 188 and a True Jet 2T 201.

He was immediately taken into custody to verify the information and all security agencies were pressed into action.

CISF personnel, bomb disposal squad, police teams and other wings rushed to the flights. After a thorough check, the flights were sanitized. They took off from the airport after a clearance.

Further inquiries revealed that Vishwanathan was supposed to fly in one of those flights and he has done this mischief under depression and in an inebriated condition.

Further, a case under charges of Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation act(SUAASCAA) was registered against Vishwanathan.

He is being arrested and will be produced before the court.