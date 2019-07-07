Home Cities Hyderabad

Backward Classes voter percentage falls by two percent in Greater Hyderabad

GHMC officials said that with the exercise of identifying BC voters in all 150 wards having been completed a couple of days ago.

Published: 07th July 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The percentage of population from Backward Classes (BC) within the Greater Hyderabad area has come down by two per cent, compared to statistics from November 2015.

Of the total 72,34,669 voters in GHMC limits, around 17,89,794 have been identified as BC voters, accounting for 24.74 per cent. In 2015, this percentage was close to 27. The data is the result of enumeration of BC voters by the GHMC, as per the directions from the State government.

Charminar zone, covering Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar circles account have the highest percentage of BCs with 4,31,352 voters (26.03 per cent). It is followed by Kharaitabad in second and Secunderbad in third.

GHMC officials said that with the exercise of identifying BC voters in all 150 wards having been completed a couple of days ago, the ward-wise draft electoral rolls was published in the 30 circles of GHMC on Saturday.

Claims for inclusion of names in the rolls as BC voters, and for the objection to it, can be filed in the office of the BC Identification Officer and DMCs of circle offices from July 7 to July 9.The claims and objections will be verified on July 10 and July 11.

Photo electoral rolls for ULBs out on July 14

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday revised the date of publication of photo electoral rolls of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State; they will be released on July 14. The previous day, the SEC had announced the voter rolls would be published on July 18

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad voters Greater Hyderabad Backward Class voters BC voters Hyderabad Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp