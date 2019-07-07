Backward Classes voter percentage falls by two percent in Greater Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The percentage of population from Backward Classes (BC) within the Greater Hyderabad area has come down by two per cent, compared to statistics from November 2015.

Of the total 72,34,669 voters in GHMC limits, around 17,89,794 have been identified as BC voters, accounting for 24.74 per cent. In 2015, this percentage was close to 27. The data is the result of enumeration of BC voters by the GHMC, as per the directions from the State government.

Charminar zone, covering Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar circles account have the highest percentage of BCs with 4,31,352 voters (26.03 per cent). It is followed by Kharaitabad in second and Secunderbad in third.

GHMC officials said that with the exercise of identifying BC voters in all 150 wards having been completed a couple of days ago, the ward-wise draft electoral rolls was published in the 30 circles of GHMC on Saturday.

Claims for inclusion of names in the rolls as BC voters, and for the objection to it, can be filed in the office of the BC Identification Officer and DMCs of circle offices from July 7 to July 9.The claims and objections will be verified on July 10 and July 11.

Photo electoral rolls for ULBs out on July 14

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday revised the date of publication of photo electoral rolls of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State; they will be released on July 14. The previous day, the SEC had announced the voter rolls would be published on July 18