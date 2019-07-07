Home Cities Hyderabad

Errum Manzil in Hyderabad structurally sound: INTACH

The team said that the present condition of the building was a result of mere negligence and that it could be easily repaired.

A view of Errum Manzil

A view of Errum Manzil | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the claim that Errum Manzil is dilapidated and in a bad condition, the Indian National Trust for Culture and Heritage (INTACH) found in an inspection that the palace was structurally sound, and that its foundation was strong.

The INTACH team, comprising experts from heritage conservation, structural and architectural fields, found Errum Manzil “to be structurally sound in substructure and in super structure.” The team found that the building does have substantial architectural and historical value, being a legacy building constructed with load-bearing walls in stone for foundation and in red burnt bricks. “It is to be noted that the exterior and interior masonry is considered an important heritage character defining element,” the INTACH report said.

The team recommended that the palace be reused rather than be demolished. “Based on the observations of the existing structure, we are of the opinion that the building is an important heritage asset.

It can be structurally sound after rehabilitation, repairs, and partial reconstruction, undertaken after a proper in-depth analysis and study of its condition on scientific basis. The same should be executed under the supervision of heritage conservation experts, experienced architects and structural engineers.”

The inspection team, led by INTACH Hyderabad convenor Anuradha Reddy, structural consultant SP Anchuri, and architect P Naga Praveen, said that reusing the building would help increase environmental sustainability, social sustainability and economic sustainability.

Comments

