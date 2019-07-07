Five arrested for friend’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man and his four associates, were arrested for the brutal murder of a labourer by the Medipally police on Saturday. According to police, the chief accused, A Dayanand, had stabbed the deceased, U Baba Sai with a broken beer bottle. The four others were arrested for helping Dayanand escape the crime scene.

The deceased Baba Sai had recently become friends with one of the accused-arrested G Shiva Kumar, who was also a friend of Dayanand. Along with the three other accused -- Vamshidhar Reddy, Kamal Kishore, and T Dinesh -- the group would get together over booze parties.

Recently, two associates of Baba Sai were arrested for smuggling ganja, and he suspected Dayanand’s hand behind it all. Soon, Baba Sai began abusing and insulting Dayanand. Enraged, Dayanand allegedly plotted to murder him. The other accused also agreed to support him.