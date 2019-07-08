Home Cities Hyderabad

33 students fall ill after consuming hostel food in Hyderabad

All 33 of them have been admitted to Niloufer Hospital after they suffered from food poisoning and complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. 

Published: 08th July 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society School, Food poison

Thirty-three students of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) school in Asif Nagar admitted to Niloufer Hospital after they suffered from food poisoning.(Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thirty-three students of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) school in Asif Nagar fell sick after consuming food on the premises on Monday. All 33 of them have been admitted to Niloufer Hospital after they suffered from food poisoning and complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. 

Though the children are out of danger, they will be discharged within 24 hours, Dr Ravi Kumar, HoD of paediatrics, Niloufer Hospital confirmed. "They will be kept under observation and the best possible treatment is being administered."

Dr Murali Krishna, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, said, "The children are aged between 10-12 years. The symptoms started at 7:45 am, and by 12:30 pm all 33 students were admitted in the special ESR Ward."

Home Minister Mahmood Ali also visited the students in the hospital and spoke to their parents. Speaking to Express, he said, "We will definitely be taking action against the school once a thorough investigation has been done. The officials from the minority department and myself will take a look at the conditions of the school and if anything untoward is found, we will take the required action. I have been informed that the food was provided inside the school itself."
 

Comments

