IIT graduate killed by gay partner who attempted suicide?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 29-year-old man found murdered in a hotel room in SR Nagar on Thursday, along with another man who was unconscious, has been identified as an IIT Delhi graduate.

The two men were allegedly in a relationship. Cops suspect that the duo had a dispute over their relationship following which the IIT graduate was killed by his partner who later attempted suicide by slitting his throat.

The housekeeping staff let themselves into the room with a duplicate key after the men did not leave the room when they were scheduled to check out. They informed the police after seeing the men lying in a pool of blood. The condition of the man who attempted suicide is stable, said police.