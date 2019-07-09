Parents association of Vasavi Engineering College demands refund of excess fee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The parents association of Vasavi Engineering College met Education Department secretary B Janardhan Reddy on Monday. They were submitting a representation to Reddy, demanding that the State government intervene and take measures to ensure that the engineering college returns the amount of money collected them from as fees. The amount is above the maximum limit set by the regulation panel.

Padma Reddy, an executive member of the parents association, said: “Going as per the Supreme Court’s latest judgment, fees charged by engineering colleges should be as per the fee structure decided by the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). The TAFRC had set the fees for Vasavi Engineering College as `97,000 for the period 2016-19. However, the college had charged us `1,60,000 as fees to admit our children.”