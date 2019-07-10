Home Cities Hyderabad

T-Hub to boost agriculture startups in country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to trade relations between India and Australia, and in a bid to acquaint startups with the agricultural industry of both countries, T-Hub, in association with Beanstalk AgTech, an innovation company, announced applications to the GRAFT AUS-IND AgTech Market Access programme.

The two-and-a-half-month programme will benefit 12 startups every year and is supported by the Australia-India Council, Grains Research and Development Corporation, Birchip Cropping Group, FarmLink and the Telangana and Australian governments.

The short-listed startups will receive virtual coaching and access to information and strategies to approach the Indian and Australian agricultural industry, followed by 10 days of field experience in both markets.

