Home Cities Hyderabad

50 per cent Hyderabadis hoard phones: Survey

A report by Manufacturers Association of Information and Technology and Cerebra Green reveals that only 12 per cent willing to recycle old devices.

Published: 11th July 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile phone

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly half of Hyderabad hoards e-waste for years. However, the city is also highly interested to give their e-waste to e-waste collectors for free if the waste is being disposed of safely, and not polluting the environment. These were the findings of a joint survey conducted by Cerebra Green, an e-waste management firm, and Manufacturers Association of Information and Technology (MAIT),  91mobiles.com, a gadget discovery site. The survey was conducted across the country to understand the phone recycling habits of smartphone users. The pan-India survey saw participation from over 15,000 smartphone users.

Nitin Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, 91Mobiles.com said, “India is among the world’s top 5 e-waste generators and produced 2 million tonnes of e-waste annually hence we believe, recycling them is the need of the hour. With new smartphones hitting the market on a daily basis, it is imperative to tell people how they can recycle their unwanted smartphones in an environment-friendly and safe way”.

“It was appalling to witness that almost 65% of smartphone users in Hyderabad are aware of the environmental hazards of e-waste but still have not considered e-recycling their mobile phones. Hence, through our ‘Pledge to Recycle’ initiative, we are trying to educate people on the harm caused by e-waste and help them find platforms to recycle or sell their unwanted products,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad mobile phones Manufacturers Association of Information and Technology Hyderabad e waste
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp