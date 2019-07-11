50 per cent Hyderabadis hoard phones: Survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly half of Hyderabad hoards e-waste for years. However, the city is also highly interested to give their e-waste to e-waste collectors for free if the waste is being disposed of safely, and not polluting the environment. These were the findings of a joint survey conducted by Cerebra Green, an e-waste management firm, and Manufacturers Association of Information and Technology (MAIT), 91mobiles.com, a gadget discovery site. The survey was conducted across the country to understand the phone recycling habits of smartphone users. The pan-India survey saw participation from over 15,000 smartphone users.

Nitin Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, 91Mobiles.com said, “India is among the world’s top 5 e-waste generators and produced 2 million tonnes of e-waste annually hence we believe, recycling them is the need of the hour. With new smartphones hitting the market on a daily basis, it is imperative to tell people how they can recycle their unwanted smartphones in an environment-friendly and safe way”.

“It was appalling to witness that almost 65% of smartphone users in Hyderabad are aware of the environmental hazards of e-waste but still have not considered e-recycling their mobile phones. Hence, through our ‘Pledge to Recycle’ initiative, we are trying to educate people on the harm caused by e-waste and help them find platforms to recycle or sell their unwanted products,” he added.