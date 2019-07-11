Hyderabad: Youth drowns attempting to post TikTok video

HYDERABAD: A youngster's enthusiasm to post on TikTok their videos of playing in a lake turned fatal, as he drowned accidentally in the lake at Petbasheerabad of Cyberabad commissionerate.

B Narsimhulu(24) drowned on late Tuesday evening and his body was recovered from the lake on Wednesday, while his cousin Prashanth escaped, said police officials.

Both of them did not know how to swim. Videos of the duo shared on TikTok minutes before the incident went viral after the news of Narsimhulu's death.



According to police, Narsimhulu, a native of Kohir in Sangareddy district, is working as a daily labourer. On Monday, he came to the city to meet his cousin Prashanth, residing at Dulapally. On Tuesday after consuming alcohol at home, they went to the Dumar lake on the outskirts of Dulapally village. Though both of them did not know how to swim, they entered the lake and started playing. Meanwhile, they shot their videos in the lake and shared them on TikTok app.



After shooting a couple of videos in the lake, they walked deep into the lake to shoot more videos. In this process, Narsimhulu lost balance and fell in the water. Even before Prashanth could jump to his rescue, Narsimhulu drowned and disappeared in the waters.



Prashanth also could not go deep searching for Narsimhulu as he did not know how to swim. He immediately rushed into the village and informed neighbours. Police was also alerted and rushed to the lake but could not start the search as it was already dark.



His body was recovered from the lake on Wednesday morning and handed over to the family after postmortem said sub-inspector D Mahesh of Petbasheerabad.



Inquiries revealed that though none of them knows how to swim, they took the risk to share videos on TikTok app. Police also found that the place where Narsimhulu drowned could be around 10 feet. Further investigation is underway said, police officials.