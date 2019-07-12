Separate accidents in Hyderabad leave six people dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six died in separate accidents in different parts of the city. The accidents were reported at Medchal, Jeedimetla, Madhapur and Shameerpet of Cyberabad and Medipally.

At Medchal, Chennuri Uday Kiran (19), died when a truck hit his bike at Kompally. In another accident at Medchal, Bhukya Rajan (43) died after a sand tipper hit his bike.

Under Jeedimetla, Kodimala Dinesh Reddy (23) lost control of his bike and succumbed. At Madhapur, K Naresh Babu (23) was hit by a truck.

At Shameerpet, Narender, 53, died when the car he was travelling in met with an accident. At Medipally, T Ramesh (31), died after he was hit by DCM.