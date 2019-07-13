Tainted Keshampet tahsildar fails to furnish details of assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keshampet tahasildar V Lavanya, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in a bribery case, failed to submit a report on her amassed properties. A day after the ACB arrested her and shifted her to judicial remand, the agency officials verified the details of Lavanya’s annual income and the assets she had procured.

Sources told the Express that Lavanya had failed in submitting a report on her assets.“Employee must submit a report with details of whether they acquired any property during the year. After we conducted searches at her residence, we noticed a huge amount of cash kept in her residence which is unaccounted. The accused officer had failed in submitting her assets report to the government which is a violation of rules,” informed the sources.

A video was released in which the Kondurgu Village Revenue Officer (VRO) M Anantaiah has a conversation with Lavanya informing her that he had received `4 lakh from a farmer for uploading details of the complainant’s passbook.

In reply, Lavanya asked the VRO where he had kept the file related to the farmer. Then she asked him to go to her place along with the file to clear it. The agency collected the video that went viral on social media as part of the investigation.

Bizman husband absconding

The ACB officials, who collected evidence on her illegal activity, are also keeping a strict vigil on her husband Venkat’s business activities. Venkat allegedly invested the ill-gotten money in some businesses even while working in the municipal administration department. The ACB officials are likely to open Lavanya’s bank lockers as they suspect she may have stashed gold in them. Her husband is still absconding; teams have been formed to trace him.

VROs, RIs, Deputy Tahsildars, transferred In the wake of Tahsildar V Lavanya’s arrest by the ACB in an illegal assets case, the Hyderabad district administration has issued transfer orders to as many as 16 of its deputy Tahsildars, 19 revenue inspectors, and 72 Village Revenue Officers (VROs). According to sources, complaints of irregularities have been mounting against these officials at the Mandal-level for the last two years. The Collector K Manicka Raj passed the orders citing administrative reasons. Meanwhile, mandal offices are short-staffed